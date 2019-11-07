Woman escapes burning home

Two firefighters search through the walls and ceiling for any lingering flames after a Nov. 1 fire damaged a Van **** Road residence.

An adult female was able to safely exit her burning home after being awakened by smoke in the house at 737 Van **** Road, north of Cottageville, at 6:41 a.m. The woman then ran to a neighbor’s home to alert emergency dispatch to the blaze.

Station 9 firefighters, based about one mile away, arrived minutes later to find flames coming from two windows. Crews deployed two handlines and contained the fire to the master bedroom. The bedroom suffered substantial damage, but the remainder of the home and most belongings were saved.

The fire appears to have started in the area of the bed, but the cause is under investigation.