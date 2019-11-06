War Hawks down Golden Warriors

Last Updated: November 6, 2019 at 10:29 am

CPA to take on Carolina Academy in opening round of SCISA CLASS A Playoffs.

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Colleton Prep War Hawks came out strong to defeat John Paul II 44-14 Friday Nov. 1 on Senior Night. The War Hawks rushed for 554 yards in their final regular season game and finished 6-4 overall and 3-1 in Region II-A, garnering the No. 3 seed in the SCISA Class A State Football Playoffs. The War Hawks will travel to Carolina Academy (8-2, 4-1) for the opening round slated to be played Friday Nov. 8 in Lake City.

Against John Paul II last Friday, the War Hawks struck first when quarterback Jordan Crosby scored on an 8-yard run (two-point conversion, Crosby). Colleton Prep scored on its next possession when Grier Frank scored on a 10-yard run (Crosby, run) following an 84-yard drive to give the War Hawks a 16-0 advantage.

In the second quarter, Crosby scored on an 11-yard run (Drew Murdaugh, kick) to put the War Hawks up 23-0. After John Paul II turned over the ball on downs, the War Hawks made it 30-0 on an 8-yard touchdown run by Will Dandridge (Murdaugh, kick.)

John Paul II scored on a long touchdown pass in the third quarter to make it 30-6. In the fourth quarter, both teams fumbled twice before Murdaugh scored on a 30-yard run, then added the extra point, to make it 37-6. John Tomedolskey scored on a 1-yard run (Murdaugh, kick) to put Colleton Prep leading 44-6. In the final scoring of the night, John Paul scored on a long run (two-point conversion) to make it 44-14.

Quarterback Jordan Crosby had 18 carries for 248 yards and scored two touchdowns. Drew Murdaugh had 11 carries for 116 yards and scored one touchdown.

On defense, Jacob Breland led with seven tackles. Hunter Hudson and Drew Murdaugh each had six tackles, and Gus Warren had five tackles.

“Tonight was a very big win for our team,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “John Paul is a very talented and well coached team. We knew Coach Myers and his staff would have their team well-prepared and ready to play, and it would take a good game on our side to win. Thankfully, we were able to play our most complete game of the season.

“I was especially proud of our offensive line play tonight,” said Langdale. “Our line really got after it and we were able to run the ball well. Jordan Crosby really did an outstanding job running the ball and was able to run for big chunks of yardage all night. Both Crosby and Murdaugh were able to set the tone early by running the ball hard. We had 13 players carry the ball tonight and all of them ran hard.

“Defensively we played well,” said Langdale. “I can’t say enough about the job Coach Bill Kinard and Coach Jeremy Langdale did with the defensive scheme. They had our defense well prepared and the players did a great job of executing the game plan. Our guys came out and were flying to the ball. Our front line of Dandridge, Harvey, McMillen, Warren, Catterton and Jolly did a great job of stopping the run. Hunter and Jacob once again had good games at Linebacker. Our effort was great tonight.”

“The type of effort we played with tonight will be the kind we will need in the playoffs,” said Langdale.