Walterboro celebrates fall with annual festival

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 12:23 pm

The Walterboro Chamber of Commerce held its annual Fall Festival downtown Saturday Oct. 26.

At 8 a.m., the day began with a 5K run from Washington Street through the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. Runners were eager to start.

By 9:30 a.m. on Hampton Street, and with people wearing shorts and the temperature in the mid 80s, the only signs of fall were the colorful pumpkins, costumes, and Halloween decorations. But everyone was having a wonderful time … especially the children.

The festival consisted of a petting zoo, complete with chickens, ducks, a cat, dogs, goats, a pig, and a pony. Piggly Wiggly had created an artistic “pig” out of a bale of hay. Food vendors were abundant, and craft vendors sold their wares. Children carved or colored pumpkins, and a hay bale maze kept kids and parents busy. However, the best of the festival for many of the children and adults alike was the tractor-pulled hayride.

In the parking lot nearby, a cornhole tournament ensued as contestants vied for the number one spot as Cornhole King.

At the end of Hampton Street, a car show gave observers an opportunity to enjoy looking at classic automobiles, some with specialty artwork found under the hood.

Jason Cook provided entertainment by playing the guitar and singing a variety of favorite tunes.

Balloons, face painting, vendors, food, pumpkin carving, hay riding, maze solving, cars, corn hole, animals and friendly conversation made the Fall Festival a success.