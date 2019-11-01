Walk Out of the Darkness to be held Saturday

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 12:14 pm

According to the Center for Disease Control, approximately 123 Americans die by suicide every day. That means that there is one death by suicide in the US every 12 minutes.

Suicide takes the lives of over 44,965 Americans every year — an average of 123 a day, but it hurts more than just the victim. Everyone near and dear to the individual becomes a victim as well.

Kim Crouse is one such victim. “Suicide has affected me personally. I lost my lifelong best friend Allison on January 31, 2018 to suicide. She was a mother, a daughter, and a friend to many. Then three months later, I lost my daughter, Kristin, to suicide. She was the ultimate daughter, best friend and fiancée that one could only hope to know.”

Crouse is a part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Community Out of the Darkness Walk. “I will be walking on November 2 at Colleton Count Farmer’s Market to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication,” said Crouse.

Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States. These walks were attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share the same passion. The movement is steadily growing.

“Since suicide has affected me in such a personal way, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health,” stated Crouse.

The goal of Out of the Darkness members is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Crouse added, “We want to let people know that they are not alone. We need help to ensure that mental health is looked upon with equal importance to physical health and to continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. We need everyone to join me in this walk!”

A suicide hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Here are a few facts:

• One in 100,000 children ages 10-14 die by suicide each year. (NIMH)

• Seven in 100,000 youth ages 15-19 die by suicide each year. (NIMH)

• 12.7 in 100,000 young adults ages 20-24 die by suicide each year. (NIMH)

• Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15-24-year-old Americans. (CDC)

• The highest increase in suicide is in males 50+ (30 per 100,000). (CDC)

• Suicide rates for females are highest among those aged 45-54 (9 per 100,000). (CDC)

• Suicide rates for males are highest among those aged 75+ (36 per 100,000). (CDC)

The warning signs of suicide are indicators that a person may be in acute danger and may urgently need help:

• Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself;

• Looking for a way to kill oneself;

• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose;

• Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain;

• Talking about being a burden to others;

• Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs;

• Acting anxious, agitated, or reckless;

• Sleeping too little or too much;

• Withdrawing or feeling isolated;

• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge; and

• Displaying extreme mood swings.