Update: Wrong-way driver killed in crash

Last Updated: November 6, 2019 at 12:38 pm

A man driving south in the northbound lanes of I-95 died the afternoon of Oct. 30 when he slammed head onto another motorist.

Members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were already racing to the section of the interstate near the Colleton-Dorchester County line, in response to multiple calls from northbound motorists, in an attempt to intercept the driver. At least one of those callers told dispatchers that the driver attempted to hit his vehicle.

Two northbound truck drivers stopped their rigs near I-95 mile-marker 65, attempting to block both lanes to the advancing motorist.

The man stopped his vehicle and the truck drivers got out of their cabs, one approaching the motorist to secure the man’s car keys.

The man, driving a 2004 BMW, began driving toward the median. He reportedly narrowly missed one of the truck drivers and struck a glancing blow to one of the trucks as he made his way onto the grass and got around the trucks to continue.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:35 p.m., the motorist, who had been on the median, re-entered the roadway and struck a northbound 1998 Toyota head-on near the 62-mile marker south of McLeod Road.

The driver of the BMW, trapped in his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said the driver was identified as Jeffery Ross, 58, of Lexington. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cause of death is listed as multiple trauma.

The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old North Carolina resident, was found on the ground near his car with leg and other traumatic injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. The man was transported to Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said traffic in the northbound lanes backed up for approximately nine miles as the crash closed both lanes for approximately one hour.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff Office established a detour on S.C. 64 to reroute interstate travelers around the crash site.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.