Time change event welcomes ‘Rockers’

Last Updated: November 6, 2019 at 12:18 pm

By DAN LARRABEE

Classic motor vehicles and rocking chairs together have been highlighted in Walterboro for the past several years on the day Daylight Saving Time ends. Like clockwork, 2019 traditional Fall-Back Cruise-In in Colleton County was held from 2-4 p.m. on November 3 in the Sonic and Mavis Discount Tire parking lots beside Robertson Boulevard. Auto hobbyists call it “Rockin’ Rock-in” on The Front Porch of the Lowcountry.

All were invited to bring an outdoor rocker and some did, including owners Jason Piano and Priscilla Aguas of Summerville.

This year’s Sunday afternoon affair was free with nearly 30 cars and trucks participating. The formula for the event is to make new friends, set clocks back one hour, then sit, chat and mingle for two hours at “Rockin’ Rock-in.”

Not only were rocking chairs plentiful, so were Challenger Wildcats, classic cars, custom designed trucks and autos, and rat rods.

Butch Bryar of Goose Creek showed off his ’04 Viper Ram with a factory 10-cylinder engine; Eddie Adams ran his ’50 Chevy rat rod from Ladys Island; Dwayne Searson brought his hot ’70 Pontiac GTO from Ehrhardt; Isaac Haynes came from Knightsville with his 5.7 Hemi converted ’48 Plymouth coupe; and neighbor Vernon Gibbs pulled in with his small block V-8 ’73 Dart Sport. There was even a group of late model Dodges gleaming in Scat Pack, Hellcat and related trim. Clyde Gilmore, first in line with his ‘67 Ford F-100, also had a cushioned rocking chair on display.

Craig Hinkle from Hampton showed up in his ’72 Volkswagen dune buggy and parked next to an antique and original patina rat rod with a mousetrap near its radiator cap and driveshafts converted to dual exhaust pipes. “I had to lower the driver’s seat to fit into this,” Hinkle said about his open-air and air-cooled conveyance. “My head kept hitting the roll bar.” The steering column also had to be adjusted to allow space for his legs to swing in, he added. Like quite a few others, he had no room to haul home deck decor. Several did, though, and it added much to the scene.

Other participants exhibiting included Bob Beauregard, David Zitch, Sherri Inabinet, David Lord (t-shirt drawing winner), John Martin, Bea Garvin, Tommy Garvin, Eleanor Bennett, Jerry Mitchell, Larry Hiott, Jim and Susan Cavanaugh, Wesley and Jacqueline Holmes, Brett Mears, John Green, Steve Crosby and Dori Berry.

“It was a highly unusual and unexpected event,” one on hand that sunny afternoon said. “We now have a clearer idea of what the rocking chairs mean and represent.”

“I love it,” another spectator said.

Supporting the laid-back public affair was the Lowcountry Mopars auto club, established during 1988. Also recognized by the crowd was Donald Johnson, a Challenger 392 owner from Goose Creek, who won a pair of red and child-sized rocking chairs in a special drawing and, then gifted them to two little girls from Canadys observing the action.

For more information, contact the organizer Gar Linder at (843) 908-0514.