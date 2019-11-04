Terry Lee Lewis | Obituary

Last Updated: November 4, 2019 at 3:12 pm

Terry Lee Lewis

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Ms. Terry Lee Ramsey Lewis, 63, of Walterboro, entered into rest eternal Friday morning, November 1, 2019, following a courageously fought battle at UPAC of Augusta Hillis in Augusta, Georgia.

Born December 28, 1955, in Colleton County, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Patty Bazzle Ramsey. She was a member of Hendersonville Baptist Church. She dearly loved her dogs, “Jessie”, “Cal”, and “Scrappy” which were her life. She centered her life around her grandchildren who affectionately knew her as “Ninny”.

Surviving are: her daughter, Leigh Ann Kellam of Ruffin; a brother, Ronald Ramsey of Green Pond, two grandchildren, Thomas Kellam and Addison Kellam; and a niece, Haley Ramsey; as well as one she loved as a grandson, Seth Crosby. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Ramsey; and a nephew, A.J. Ramsey.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Funeral services will be conducted privately with only her family in attendance Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from the graveside at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Hendersonville Highway in Walterboro.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Monday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.