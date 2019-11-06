Siegel, Fishburne, Bridge win city council

Last Updated: November 6, 2019 at 12:36 pm

When the votes were counted the evening of Nov. 5, the youngest candidate for Walterboro City Council learned he had been successful in his first bid for public office.

Ladson Fishburne finished third in the race for three council seats, receiving 451 votes. (The vote total is unofficial; it becomes official at an election commission meeting this morning.)

Incumbent Council Member Paul Siegel led the race, receiving 582 votes. Another incumbent, Judy Bridge, received 530 votes.

Fishburne will fill the seat that was vacated when Bobby Bonds decided not to seek re-election.

When he made that decision at 55 years old, Bonds was the youngest Walterboro councilman.

Fishburne joins city council at 29 years old.

Fishburne said he was very happy with the victory but could not pinpoint what separated him from the other candidates.

“I’m not sure. It could have been the forum, but I’m not sure.” It could have been his being out at the polling places earlier in the day, greeting voters and shaking hands, he said. “I felt good the entire campaign.”

Bridge, headed for the City Hall door after learning she had been re-elected, said, “We are all exhausted and ready to go home. All the candidates worked very hard, it was a good race. I congratulate every one on their successful campaigns,” she added.

Siegel, the leading vote getter, trailed Bridge on the way to the door and said, “I’m glad that it is over. I was very pleased with the turnout, which was higher than I anticipated and I think everything went smoothly and I am a happy guy,” he added. “I‘m happy to go back (to city council) and work for another four years.”

Siegel said being an incumbent council member was an advantage because the city had not been plagued by controversy. “I think things are going well and I think most people feel that way too.”

The vote totals for the other three candidates were Chrissy Johnson, 329 votes; Gale Doggette, 215 votes, and Emma K. Levine, 200 votes. A total of 77 write-in ballots were cast.

Other Communities

Walterboro was the only Colleton County municipality with a contested race.

Cottageville voters were to cast ballots for mayor and two council posts.

Incumbent Mayor Timothy A. Grimsley was the only one to file for mayor. The seats currently held by Andy Sahlmann and Betty Rhode were on the ballot. Sahlmann filed, Rhode decided against running. Charles T. Hudson Jr. also filed for council.

Grimsley received 34 votes in the mayor race. Sahlmann received 31 votes and Hudson collected 29 votes.

• In Edisto Beach, Mayor Jane Darby and council members Jerome Kizer and Crawford Moore were the only candidates to seek a place on the ballot.

Darby received 100 votes in her re-election bid; 47 voters cast write-in ballots. Kiser received 119 votes and Moore received 115 votes in the council race. A total of 46 write-in ballots were cast.

• In Smoaks, Mayor Rick Linder and council members Jeremy McMillan, Gene Varn, Sheila Lyndon and B. Addison Graham decided not to file for re-election.

Joseph P. “Joey” Johns filed for mayor and Linda L. Garris and Shane Campbell filed for the council posts.

Johns received 31 votes to become mayor. Garris received 34 votes and Campbell received 32 votes. Smoaks’ voters cast 54 write-in votes in the council race.

• Lodge Council members Alex Carter and Joseph Varnadoe were the only ones to file petitions to run.

Carter and Varnadoe each received 13 votes.

