Rockin’ Rock-In car show on Sunday to feature antique cars and rocking chairs

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 12:01 pm

Rock and roll may have gone out of style as far as music and dance moves go, but a reverse action of sorts is gaining momentum here. Increasingly popular during the past few years with classic vehicle fans in the Colleton County region is an event which starts with roll and ends with rock.

The annual cruise-in called “Rockin’ Rock-In” in Walterboro will be on Nov. 3 from 2-4 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-in and Mavis Discount Tire parking lots on Robertson Boulevard.

As the first Sunday of next month is near, now’s the time for auto hobby fans to firm up plans for their visit. It’s another opportunity to join friends and welcome new faces while showing off special cars and trucks.

Free and open to all street rides, participants are invited to display a rocking chair — old, new, big or small — near their personal passenger or cargo carrier to celebrate Walterboro as the Front Porch of the Lowcountry.