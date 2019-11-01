Polo comes to town on Sunday

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Pack up your tailgate for the perfect family outing on Sunday Nov. 3 for Polo for the Point to be held at the Limehouse Polo Grounds on Highway 15 N., 7201 Jefferies Highway. For the 11th year, the Limehouse Family will host this unique sporting event to benefit the Colleton Civic Center, home of the historic Hampton Street Auditorium. Polo for the Point is open to the public.

The gates will open at 12 noon. Pre-game activities will begin at 1 p.m., with the game at 2 p.m. Activities during the day will include best tailgate and best hat contests, the traditional stomping of the divots and a fox hound demonstration sponsored by Wiggins Hounds of Ehrhardt. Children’s activities available will be pony rides, face painting and Balloons by Becky.

Several levels of sponsorships, including preferred parking and space, tickets and advertising in the program are available. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate for adults, and $5 for children under 12. Advance tickets are available in Walterboro at Consignment Envy, the S.C. Artisans Center and Washington Street Antiques.

Brien Limehouse, who will also play on one of the teams on November 3, states, “Our family always enjoys hosting this unique event for the community, as well as for the sponsors. The day will offer something for everyone.”

According to Rick Hawkins, co-chair of this year’s Polo for the Point Committee and the Center’s board chair, “The entire day is open to the public and we invite you to bring your family, friends and tailgate to join us for a day of polo festivities. Grill 142 Food Truck and other vendors will also be available for all to enjoy.”

For more information on Polo for the Point and sponsorships, contact the Colleton Civic Center at 843-549-8360.