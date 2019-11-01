Photos: The annual Taste of Bethel

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 11:11 am

The B. George Price III Men’s Club of Bethel U.M. Church sponsored its annual Taste of Bethel on Wednesday Oct. 23. Over 100 hors d’oeuvres covered tables throughout the hall. No one seemed to mind the crowd, and everyone enjoyed sampling different snacks and appetizers throughout the evening. The proceeds will help fund church benevolent projects: the American Legion Boys and Girls State, UNCOR’s global needs, the Methodist Youth Fellowship, Epworth Children’s Home, Special Olympics, the Lowcountry Fellowship of Christian Athletes, meals for Salkehatchie basketball players, and meals to the CCHS football team .