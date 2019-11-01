Photos: Suds and Sausage
by The Press and Standard | November 1, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 31, 2019 at 11:04 am
Everyone enjoyed plenty of suds and sausage Wednesday night Oct. 23, as well as music and conversation. The Farmer’s Market area of the Colleton Museum was filled with beer and brats lovers. According to the crowd, the brats were tasty, the beer cold, and the songs were fun. And best of all, there was plenty to go around for second helpings. Proceeds from the event help fund the Walterboro Fall Festival Saturday Oct. 26 downtown.
