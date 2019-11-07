Photos: Polo at the Point 2019

Last Updated: November 6, 2019 at 12:15 pm

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

About 350 spectators enjoyed the 11th annual Polo for the Point on Sunday. Rick Hawkins, chairman of The Colleton Center which holds the event to hold funds for The Civic Center, expressed his appreciation to the Limehouse family who donates the use of their facility for the annual event. In fact, Frankie Limehouse came up with the idea to raise money nearly 12 years ago, he said.

“It was a great turnout. It’s my favorite thing,” Hawkins said.