Officials looking at charges in death

Last Updated: November 6, 2019 at 12:02 pm

Officials of the 14th District Solicitors Office and Colleton County Sheriff Office are working to determine if the death of the victim of a January domestic violence incident will affect the charges the woman’s husband faces.

Terry Lee Ramsey Lewis, 63, of Walterboro died the morning of Nov. 1 at the Unihealth Post Acute Care Augusta Hills nursing facility in Augusta, Ga.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey had Lewis’ body transported from Augusta to Charleston for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina’s facilities.

Harvey said it would be weeks before he issues a formal cause of death. In addition to awaiting the results of forensic tests, Harvey explained that he faces the daunting task of collecting all of Lewis’ medical records from the various hospitals and care centers Lewis has been in since January.

Lewis had been undergoing medical treatment for injuries she sustained in a vicious assault at the couple’s home in mid-January.

Craig Lewis brought his injured wife to the Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department on Jan. 17, shortly after 3 p.m. She had sustained burns and other injuries.

Emergency Department personnel prepared Terry Lewis to be transferred to a burn center at Atlanta Medical Center. She had sustained severe burns to approximately 50 percent of her body.

While Terry Lewis was being prepared for a flight to Georgia, members of the Colleton County Sheriff Office began searching for her husband, Craig Lewis, who had left the medical center after dropping his wife off.

Officers found Lewis at the couple’s home, and he allegedly resisted efforts to take him into custody. Both he and a deputy were transported to the medical center for injuries sustained in the arrest.

After being treated, the man was arrested on charges of attempted murder, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and resisting arrest.

He was accused of allegedly beating his wife with his fists and the **** of a shotgun before setting her on fire.

Craig Lewis had bond denied on an attempted murder and criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charges and had bond set at $20,000 on the resisting arrest charge when he appeared in Colleton County Magistrate Court for a bond hearing on Jan. 18.

Several days later, he was charged with first-degree arson and had bond denied on that charge.

In a Feb. 26 bond appearance before 14th Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullin, Craig Lewis had a $100,000 surety bond set on the charges.