Mavin White | Obituary

Mavin M. White

Parker – Rhoden Funeral Home

Mr. Marvin M. White, husband of Nancy R. Smith, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, November 1, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. He was 78.

Mr. White was born in Greenpond, September 16, 1941 a son of the late Joseph Moore White and Ellen Jones White. After graduating from Hendersonville high School in 1959, he enlisted in the United States Navy and spent four years as a submariner on the USS Sennet (SS-408). After completion of his service to his country, he became employed at General Telephone Electronics (GTE), and was a faithful employee until his retirement almost 40 years later. Marvin was an outdoorsman who loved to spend time farming and gardening. He spent his retirement years serving in many capacities at several plantations in the area including Cherokee, Julian and Myrtle Grove. He was especially fond of…and talented at…guiding quail hunts from wagons he had personally helped restore…that were pulled by horses and mules.

Marvin was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church, where he was involved in many capacities. He was a trustee, a member of the choir, and served on the historical preservation committee. He was a mason, and was a member of the Walterboro Elks Lodge. Over the years, he had served as a poll worker for many elections, and was on the Stokes Cemetery Committee. Marvin was a gifted storyteller and a talented bowler. However his greatest love was his family. He was a truly devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Tobias J. “Toby” White (Tracy) of Summerville, and by four grandchildren: Caleb Heyward White, Noah Bryant White, Amelia Dorothy White, and Joseph Moore White. He has two sisters, Jo Ellen Bishop (the late J.W. Bishop) of Ruffin, and Jennie Shaver (Joey) of Greenville, as well as a daughter-in-law, Renee White of Hendersonville. Marvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie “Bunny” White, by his son, Stuart I. White (SCDNR), and by his brother James “Jimmy” White.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hendersonville, with burial following in the Jonesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 Tuesday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, or to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.