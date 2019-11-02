It’s Empty Bowls time again

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 11:51 am

Lowcountry Empty Bowls volunteers are ready to take over Trinity Hall at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at 925 S. Jeffries Blvd. again on Nov. 12.

The hundreds of handmade bowls have been decorated and glazed, and teams of cooks are finalizing their menus for the fundraising lunch and supper.

The lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. The supper will go from 5:30-7 p.m.

Parishioners of St. Anthony’s, St. Jude’s, Good Shepherd, Bethel United Methodist and Cottageville Methodist churches will make most of the soups, desserts and breads. They are the churches whose food banks are supported by the Empty Bowls program.

Karla Daddieco of Lowcountry Empty Bowls said Dr. Sam Hazel and the Front Porch Café at the Lowcountry Lanes are also providing some soup.

“Several groups assist with the serving. including the Rotary Club and the Boy Scouts, she added. For the past several years, Castillo’s Pizzeria has been a sponsor of our event, and we really appreciate their support,” she added.

Tickets for each event are $10 and are on sale now at the Colleton County Museum, the Old Bank Christmas Shop and Bakery and Washington Street Antiques. They will also be available at the door.

Empty Bowls is an international hunger relief organization that began in 1990 in Michigan and came to Colleton County in 2005.

Joanna Angel started Empty Bowls in Colleton County. The first meal was held in the gallery room at the Colleton Center.

“We ran out of everything: soup, chairs, etc. After that first one, I believe, St. Anthony’s offered the use of their hall, which is a wonderful space, and we have been there ever since,” Daddieco explained.

Here in Colleton County, mostly amateur potters meet in the Roger Burris Studio, Room 207, at the Colleton Civic Center to make the bowls for the annual soup events.

The participants donate all the bowls and the materials to make and glaze them.

Daddieco and Diane Downey, both affiliated with the Civic Center, have been involved in Empty Bowls for years. “It is a great creative outlet and a wonderful cause,” Daddieco said.

“Diane is really a fine artist. Her bowls are wonderful and often feature animal images, including rabbits, which I personally love,” Daddieco said.

“I enjoy doing the decorating,” she added. “This year I was particularly fond of making designs with dots. I suppose we could jazz it up by calling it a form of pointillism, but really it is just dots.”

Over the years, some of the volunteers have become quite proficient.

“James Messina is our bowl-maker extraordinaire. He is particularly good at turning out bowls incised with designs. I ‘painted’ one of his beautiful flower designs this year. Phillip Smith also does wonderful bowls. This year his painted bird is a standout,” Daddieco said.

With the Colleton Civic Center closed for renovations much of the year and the studio unavailable, Cottageville potter Debbie Appleby made many of the bowls that were then glazed and decorated by volunteers.

“A special thank you goes out to Debbie who has made it possible for us to provide a fine selection of bowls this year too,” Daddieco said.

“Thanks are also owed to the Colleton Civic Center, which has supported Lowcountry Empty Bowls since its inception. Another thank you goes to the volunteer cooks from the local churches, schools and fraternal organizations that prepare and serve the soups, breads and desserts,” she added.

“Your $10 ticket buys you a hand-made pottery bowl, the opportunity to enjoy an array of home-made soups, and a good time of talk and laughter shared with your neighbors,” Daddieco said.

“In addition you know that you are helping to combat hunger here in Colleton County because all proceeds from the event are donated to our church food banks located right here at home.

“At the start of the holiday season it is good to get together and do something meaningful for people in our community,” she said.