Healthy Tip: Cranberries

Cranberry Chicken Salad on Flatbread

Ingredients:

1 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup 100% cranberry juice

1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/3 cup reduced-fat poppy seed dressing

8 oz grilled white chicken meat, diced

1 cup sliced celery

3/4 cup thinly sliced scallions

2 cups shredded fresh spinach

8 flatbread rolls, split

Instructions:

Place cranberries and cranberry juice in a saucepan and heat slightly.

Remove from heat, cool to room temperature.

Cranberries will absorb all liquid. Hold.

In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and dressing.

Stir in diced chicken, celery and scallions. Toss well to coat.

Stir in reserved cranberries and mix well.

Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving.

To Serve:

For each serving, place 1/4 cup spinach onto flatbread roll and portion 1/2 cup salad on top of spinach. Replace top and serve.

Variations:

Use additional fruits, including fresh mango, pineapple, melon, blueberries, peaches, pears etc. in salad.

Cranberry Finger Sandwiches

Makes 48 Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 sheets puff pastry dough

1 egg

1 teaspoon rosemary

1/2teaspoon thyme

1cup cream cheese

1cup ricotta cheese

1cup goat cheese

1/2teaspoon jalapeno

1/4teaspoon Salt

1/4teaspoon Black pepper

2tablespoons cornstarch

3tablespoons Water

3cups frozen cranberries

1/4cup granulated sugar

1teaspoon Orange zest

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F

Thaw puff pastry in the box at room temperature for 40 minutes.

Preheat the oven.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unfold the sheets of puff pastry and cut each sheet into 4 strips.

Cut each strip into 3 squares, then each square into two right angle triangles, making a total of 48 triangles.

Place triangles on the parchment-lined baking sheet.

In a custard cup, beat one egg with a fork.

Use a pastry brush to egg wash each puff pastry triangle (on one side only).

Place puff pastry in oven and bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown.

Very finely chop the rosemary and thyme. Set aside.

Microwave the cream cheese in a dish for 30 seconds to soften.

In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, ricotta, and goat cheese using an electric hand mixer. Mix on low speed for 30 seconds or until combined.

Remove the seeds from the jalapeno and finely dice.

Add the jalapeno, rosemary, thyme, salt, and black pepper to the cheese mixture.

Mix with the electric hand mixer until all ingredients are evenly dispersed. Set aside.

In a custard cup, combine the cornstarch and water to make a slurry.

Use a spoon to stir. Set aside.

Add cranberries to a 2-quart saucepan and cook over medium heat.

After 3-5 minutes, add the sugar to the saucepan.

Stir on medium low heat for 3 minutes.

Add in 2 tablespoons of the cornstarch slurry and stir to combine.

Continue to stir and cook over medium-low heat until all cranberries have broken down.

Wash the orange and zest with a micro plane or box grater.

Add zest to the cranberries and stir on low heat for 1 minute.

Remove saucepan from the heat. Set aside.

Once puff pastry triangles are cooled, cut in half to form a top slice and a bottom slice.

Spread herbed cheese mixture on the bottom slice and spread thin layer of the cranberry mixture on the top slice.

Put top and bottom together to form a sandwich.

Repeat until all puff pastry triangles are filled.

Recipe by: Lauren Boisvert, Madeline Fulton, Nicole Legler

Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

12 ounces cranberries

1 cup white sugar

1 cup orange juice

Directions

In a medium sized saucepan over medium heat, dissolve the sugar in the orange juice. Stir in the cranberries and cook until the cranberries start to pop (about 10 minutes). Remove from heat and place sauce in a bowl.

Cranberry sauce will thicken as it cools.

Cranberry & Turkey Stuffing Casserole

Delicious casserole with turkey, gravy and stuffing with cranberry sauce on the side

Ingredients

1 T vegetable oil

¾ cup minced yellow onion

¾ cup minced celery

½ tsp. poultry seasoning

⅛ tsp. ground black pepper

¾ cup low-fat, reduced sodium chicken broth

3 cups whole grain bread, cut into 1-in. pieces

12 oz. cooked, diced turkey

1 cup prepared turkey gravy

1 ½ cups cranberry sauce

Steamed broccoli spears, optional

Instructions

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add onions and celery and cook 2 minutes.

Mix in poultry seasoning and pepper and continue to cook 30 seconds.

Pour in hot broth and heat through.

Stir in bread pieces and mix to combine.

Cook until stuffing mixture is moist and heated through.

Remove from heat and hold.

Combine turkey and gravy and spread evenly in the bottom of a 2-qt casserole dish. Next, spoon half of the cranberry sauce (¾ cup) on top of the turkey-gravy layer.

Gently spread the reserved stuffing mixture evenly on top of cranberry sauce.

Bake in a 350°F oven for 30-35 minutes or until heated through and firm.

Top will be slightly crunchy.

Scoop a 1-cup portion of casserole onto a plate and serve with an additional 2 Tbsp. of cranberry sauce on the side.