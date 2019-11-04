Harvey Lee Ferguson | Obituary

Mr. Harvey Lee Ferguson, 75, of Round O, South Carolina, passed away at the Trident Health System, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born October 20, 1944, in Switzer, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Samuel Ferguson and Martha Ferris Ferguson.

Mr. Ferguson was a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He honorably spent thirty years in the United States Military, spending four years in the Navy where he was a selected Honor Guard for President John F. Kennedy’s funeral procession. He was also a selected Honor Guard for J. Edgar Hoover’s funeral procession. Mr. Ferguson was a twenty-six year veteran of the Air Force, where he served as a Flight Engineer on several aircraft, including the C118, C124 and C141. He traveled the world extensively during his military career. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, and concluded his military service in his last assignment during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. After retirement from the military, he was a flight instructor for six years in Aircraft Systems for Hughes Flight Safety AirCraft Simulators in Charleston, South Carolina. He also worked at Rockford Manufacturing in Walterboro for four years.

Mr. Ferguson had many outdoor hobbies that included golf, gardening, and taking care of his small farm and animals. He was a Roman Catholic by faith. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ferguson; son, Micheal Ferguson (Elaine) of Summerville; daughter, Kelly Ferguson- Johnson (Christopher) of Myrtle Beach; granddaughter, Mackenzie Chandler Ware; brothers, Clarence Ferguson of Montgomery, Alabama; Gary Ferguson of North Carolina; sisters, Easter Kopacka (Sam), of Toledo, Ohio; Muriel Brazeau of Toledo, Ohio, and Inez Wellman (Robert) of Summerville.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in his honor to FOCCAS, Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, SC 29488, Telephone: 1-843-893-2651