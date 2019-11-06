Game slips away from Cougars

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

Leading Beaufort High School 21-7 at the half, the Colleton County High School Cougar Football team found themselves in position to improve their playoff seeding within Region VII-AAAAA.

However, the third quarter was not a friend to the Cougars, with the Eagles scoring 17 points in a come-from-behind effort. Beaufort scored on a 44-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the 31-21 win and cinch the Region VII Championship and the No. 1 seed in playoff brackets.

Colleton County had 291 total yards and Beaufort compiled 306 total yards. The Cougars had four penalties for 21 yards.

Trakell Murray rushed for 156 yards, scored two touchdowns and recorded 21 receiving yards and scored once in the air. Murray scored twice in the first quarter on a 3-yard run (McMillan, kick) and a 21-yard pass (McMillan, kick). He added his third touchdown of the night with 3:16 left in the second quarter on a 5-yard pass from quarterback, Edwardian Stansel.

On defense, Jaccare Stevens led with nine solo tackles and six assists. Nayrone Holmes had eight solo tackles and 14 assists and Jahiem Black had eight tackles and 10 assists. Malcome Green had four tackles and four assists, while both Daryl Green and Antawn Griffin each had three tackles.

“I thought our guys played extremely hard,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “We aren’t happy with the final outcome, but we’ve seen growth and improvement over the last few weeks. I feel like it is really a matter of learning to handle some success. Our kids have really turned the corner in dealing with adversity, but there is a learning curve for learning to handle success as well.

“Their effort had been incredible, but learning how to continue to push when things seem to be going your way is a lesson they’re still learning,” said Peeler. “My message to them was losing is never something we want, but I was proud they had a chance to play in a big game, with region title implications on the line. They gave tremendous effort, whereas, when I first got here, we weren’t in those types of games, and the overall expectations from themselves weren’t as high as they are now. Our kids were disappointed, but mainly because they know now what they are capable of, and they hold their own expectations of success at a much higher level.

“We are excited to go represent our school and our region,” said Peeler. “Anytime you can make the playoffs and have a chance to keep playing, it is a good thing. A lot of teams at home this week would love this opportunity.”

The No. 3-seeded Cougars will travel to No. 2-seed Airport High School (7-3, 4-1) Friday Nov. 8 in round one of the SCHSL AAAA playoffs.