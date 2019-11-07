Five injured in Cottageville Highway wreck

Last Updated: November 6, 2019 at 12:40 pm

A two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Cottageville Highway and Coolers Dairy Road the evening of Oct. 31 resulted in injuries to five passengers.

Fire-Rescue units responded around 7 p.m. to find a Toyota Camry with heavy damage in a yard. The vehicle left the roadway, jumped the ditch, crossed a small field and struck an oak tree. The second vehicle, a Honda Accord, was found north of the accident in the ditch. Three Fire-Rescue ambulances responded.

Two patients from the Accord were transported with non-life threatening injuries to Colleton Medical Center and two other patients from the Camry also went to Colleton Medical Center in the second ambulance. A third ambulance transported one female patient, who had received more serious injuries, to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. Traffic on Cottageville Highway was detoured for 45 minutes while crews worked the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.