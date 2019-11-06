Fire-Rescue responds to reported accidental shooting
by The Press and Standard | November 6, 2019 2:12 pm
At 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Fleming Road.
An adult male received a gunshot wound to the left leg, which the man reported was an accidental shooting. The patient was found inside a residence, which is not the location of the incident.
Firefighter-Paramedics treated his non-life threatening wounds, then transported him by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital. He remained in stable condition.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.