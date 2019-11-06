Fire-Rescue responds to reported accidental shooting

At 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Fleming Road.

An adult male received a gunshot wound to the left leg, which the man reported was an accidental shooting. The patient was found inside a residence, which is not the location of the incident.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated his non-life threatening wounds, then transported him by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital. He remained in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.