Find a job at Veterans Day Career Fair on Nov. 7

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 12:07 pm

A Veterans Day Career Fair and Resource Expo will be held on Thursday Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Walterboro National Guard Armory, 849 Cottageville Hwy.

The career fair is open to the public. Flu shots will be provided by Walgreens. As of October 28, 41 registered vendors have agreed to participate including local businesses, S.C. Dept. Transportation, S.C. Dept. of Corrections, the Columbia V.A. Regional Office, V.A. Medical Center (Mental and Whole Health Coordinators) and others (see below.)

The Colleton County Veterans Affairs Office has partnered with the Service Member and Family Care (SMFC) Directorate of the South Carolina National Guard, S.C. Department of Employment & Workforce (DEW), S.C. Works and Lowcountry Council of Governments, Amedisys Hospice, Veterans Victory House and the Veterans Council to host the event.

Participants will include: Advantage Veterans Services, Department of Veterans Affairs–Columbia, Savannah VA Medical Center–Mental Health, Ralph H. Johnson, V.A. Medical Center, Veterans Victory House Nursing Home, Colleton County Adult Education, S.C. Legal Services, One80 Place–Charleston, Walgreen’s–Flu Vaccine, S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation, Ross Innovative Employment Solutions, Service Member and Family Care, Marriott Vacation Club, Tender Care, Paknet–Walterboro, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Roper St. Francis Hospital, LeCreuset, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Works Lowcountry, S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce, Colleton County Veterans Affairs, Amedisys Hospice, State Transit, Ready S.C.–Volvo, S.C. Department of Corrections, U.S. Census, Flint Equipment Company, S.C. National Guard, Carolina Composites, S.C. State University Extension Program, S.C. Highway Patrol, Dorchester County Government, Grace Management, Veterans of Foreign Wars–Post 12102, DAV Strickland Chapter #55-American Legion Post 93, S.C. Dept. of Social Services, Lowcountry Council of Governments, Bank of the Lowcountry.