Fall festival car show ‘colorful’

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 11:21 am

For two years in a row, there was no need for locals to visit the mountains of South Carolina or elsewhere to enjoy the deciduous colors of autumn. An array of reds, yellows and other shades could be seen on Hampton Street, though metallic versus vegetative created by the second annual Fall Festival Car Show presented by the Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce.

Among the red head turners was Chris Burke’s upgraded ‘65 El Camino combo hauler with a lofty and chrome laden 540-cubic-inch V-8. Bea Garvin’s Lemonade Yellow ‘66 Satellite hardtop with a computerized 5.2-Liter powertrain also attracted much attention. Both of these examples demonstrated imaginative and hands-on creativity. Foliage shadow hues made by the likes of black Mustangs owned by Heyward Yeoman and Bobby Sarine which were, respectively, a ‘75 Cobra 302 and a ‘17 Roush #97.

The oldest auto near the courthouse was a ‘26 Model T Ford street rod owned by Gary Feenstra. An unusual newer one there was a factory built, but seemingly Batman inspired: a ‘59 Chevrolet two-door sedan belonging to George Brown. Some modern Challengers and other late models have entered classic competition, but hard-to-beat are obsoletes such as Jim Cavenaugh’s ‘54 Chevy pickup with a Bow Tie 350 V-8 versus a Stovebolt Six. Or like Barry Crosby’s pony coupe — a ‘66 Mustang with its original Blue Oval 289 V-8 and optional automatic.

Top 20 Trophy plus Long Distance Award winners and others recognized were announced by veteran vehicle preservationist Bill Bennett under the auspices of community event organizer Gar Linder, volunteer registration official Nancy Lockhart and Brooks Fipps, representative of sponsor Walterboro Ford.

Describing the colorful and gregarious gathering as “great” for participants and spectators alike, Linder said there were over 40 entrants. Call 843-908-0514 for more on the Rockin’ Rock-in set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 3 at Sonic and Mavis Discount Tire.