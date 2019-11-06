Eunice C Smoak | Obituary

Eunice C. Smoak

Parker – Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. Eunice C. Smoak, wife of the late Esmond Smoak, passed away Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 at her home under hospice care surrounded by her family. She was 99.

Mrs. Smoak was born December 15, 1919 in Colleton County a daughter of the late Archie Crosby and Annice Marchant Crosby. She was a Homemaker, and had been a seamstress at the Smoaks Dress Plant. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved God, her family, and singing the Gospel. She enjoyed crafts, baking cakes, fishing and crabbing.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel Smoak of Walterboro and James Smoak of Hampton. There are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Carroll and Joseph Smoak and two daughters, Mary Hickman and Marie Soul.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Dandridge Road. Interment will follow in Fox Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro.