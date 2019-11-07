Crime Reports

Last Updated: November 6, 2019 at 12:48 pm

Burglar and

victim part ways

A Hampton Street man contacted the dispatch center Nov. 2 at 6:12 p.m. to report a home break-in.

The man said he had been away from the home for approximately 20 minutes. When he returned, he found the front door wide open.

He said went inside and found a white male in a white t-shirt and blue jeans in one of the bedrooms.

The suspect fled to a bathroom and began trying to use a cooler to break out a window to escape, according to the incident report.

The suspect reportedly asked to be allowed to escape.

The victim told him, he could go if he stopped beating on the window and did not take anything from the home.

The suspect went out the door and ran down the road.

Owner recovers stolen vehicle

A deputy was on his way to an investigation into the theft of a pickup truck in Ruffin the morning of Nov. 2 when dispatch informed the deputy that the owner had recovered the vehicle.

The truck owner said that he stopped at Breland’s Country Store at 12595 Lowcountry Hwy. at about 6:30 a.m. and left the vehicle running because he did not expect to be gone long.

It was long enough for someone to steal the vehicle. A neighbor of the victim entered the store and told him someone he just saw someone drive off in the pick-up truck.

The sheriff’s office was contacted, and the victim and his neighbor left the store to drive around in search of the stolen vehicle.

They found the vehicle a short distance away, parked on Paradise Road, just off Lowcountry Highway.

The truck was missing a rifle and telephone headset.

Back at the store, the deputy viewed the video from the security system and watched as another pickup truck containing three occupants arrived at the store. A male exited that vehicle, entered the victim’s pickup truck and drove off, followed by the other pickup truck.

Deputy was able to secure photographs of the suspects in the theft from the video and is attempting to identify them.

Round O home burglarized

A deputy was dispatched to a home on Deepwater Trail in Round O Nov. 2 at 9:15 p.m. after the residents arrived home to find that their home had been entered.

The couple had been gone for about an hour and returned to find that someone had entered the residence through the back door.

The suspect took several firearms and a crossbow.

Rental car

disappears from driveway

A resident of Pleasant Grove Road contacted the sheriff office Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. to report a rental vehicle removed from her driveway.

The woman said she left the vehicle to move some items from the 2018 Ford Focus to the house. When she came back out, the car was gone.

Two injured on Rivers Street

The Colleton County Sheriff Office reports it is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred the morning of Nov. 2 that sent two men to Colleton Medical Center.

The two men were brought to the Emergency Department by private vehicle. One male sustained a gunshot wound. The second man had been hit on the head with a glass bottle.

The sheriff’s office said they are not releasing any more information on the incident because it is an on-going investigation.