City councilmen presented award

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 11:49 am

At the October 1 City Council meeting, Charlie Barrineau, field services manager for the Municipal Association of South Carolina, presented the mayor and City Council with a plaque welcoming Walterboro City Council to the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government 2019 Honor Roll.

Mayor Bill Young and each member of city council are graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. The City of Walterboro is one of 23 cities across the state to achieve that distinction. There are 271 cities and towns in South Carolina.

The Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government provides 25 hours of instruction through a combination of in-person and online courses. To graduate from the institute, elected officials must complete two introductory courses in municipal government and also successfully complete courses in municipal finance, forms of municipal government, the Freedom of Information Act, economic development, and municipal governance and policy.