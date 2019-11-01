Changes planned on time of Christmas parade

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 12:12 pm

The City of Walterboro is currently in preparation for the 2019 Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade. This year there are some changes being made to the date of the Christmas events.

Traditionally, the tree lighting and parade fall on the first Sunday in December; however, this year that Sunday falls on Thanksgiving weekend. In an effort to allow people to have time to travel and spend time with their families, the city has moved the parade to the following Thursday. This will coincide with the city’s First Thursday event on December 5.

The tree lighting will begin at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. and the Christmas Parade will follow on Hampton and East Washington Streets at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 5.

The parade route will remain the same as last year with floats getting into position at the Colleton Civic Center, coming up Hampton Street, turning right on Jefferies, and coming down East Washington Street.

Children can expect to see Santa at the parade again this year, and the city encourages everyone to stay downtown after the parade to take part in the monthly festival.

Parade applications are currently being accepted and can be accessed at walterborosc.org/parade.

For questions, call the Walterboro Welcome Center at (843) 538-4353.