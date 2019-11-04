Bryant Rhode | Obituary

Bryant Rhode

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Bryant Augustus Rhode, 89, entered into rest early Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019, surrounded by the love of his adoring family at his home in Cottageville.

Born April 23, 1930, in Walterboro, South Carolina and a lifelong resident of Cottageville, he was a son of the late Wilburn Bryant Rhode and the late Tweedie Shepherd Rhode. He served our country faithfully in the United States Air Force, enlisting during the Korean Conflict in 1952 and serving as an Airman First Class. He worked a dedicated career with the United States Postal Service retiring after twenty years as a Rural Mail Carrier. He was reared in the United Methodist faith at his family’s church, Rehoboth United Methodist Church and later in life moved his membership to Cottageville United Methodist Church where he was active in many aspects of the church’s work and his attendance. Bryant was a former member of the Jenkins Hunting Club and was a member of the Rural Mail Carriers Association. His greatest pastime in life was camping and traveling. Along with his wife, his constant companion, and at times his family, he enjoyed visiting forty-nine of the great fifty states in our country as well as Mexico and Canada. One of the greatest times in his life was when he and Betty lived in Anchorage, Alaska. He loved to “piddle” and will always be remembered by his family for his all to famous “short cuts” on family drives, or as he would say, “I am going to head the weather”.

Surviving are: his wife of seventy years, Mrs. Betty Rilee Rhode; three daughters, Betty Anne Rhode of Walterboro, Naomi Rhode Holt and her husband Garth Holt of Conway, and Julia Rhode Jacobs and her husband Greg Jacobs of Savannah, Georgia; and a sister, Irma Rhode Snider and her husband Gifford Snider of Hendersonville, North Carolina. There are six grandchildren, Kevin Jones (Tamara), Matthew A. Crosby (Erica), Rilee Anne Westbury (Josh), Laurel Anne Jacobs, Kyle William Jacobs, and Jacqueline Crosby; and seven great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews that also survive.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that so desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to the Food Pantry of Cottageville United Methodist Church, 44 Pierce Road, Cottageville, South Carolina 29435.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 10 o’clock that morning at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes, Walterboro Chapel.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:30am Friday morning, November 1, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Leo Roy officiating. Interment will follow in Fox Cemetery, Wesley Grove Road, Round O.