Applications being accepted for Veterans Day Parade

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 3:03 pm

THE ANNUAL VETERANS DAY PARADE will be Sunday Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. in downtown Walterboro. Lineup begins at 2 p.m. on Hampton Street. Food vendors will be in the city parking lot starting at 1 p.m. Blue and Gold family members are wanted to ride on the veteran’s float. Blue Star family have members who are currently active duty and Gold Star families have a family member who was killed in action. For information call Bob Tiegs, 843-549-1097, or the Veterans Affairs Office, 843-549-1412.