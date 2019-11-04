Andrew Carden | Obituary

Andrew Carden

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Andrew Joseph Carden, Jr., 71, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. He was the husband of the late Mrs. Margaret Mary Barnaba Carden.

Born November 9, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Andrew Joseph Carden, Sr. and the late Margaret Mary Buddy Carden. He served our country faithfully in the United States Navy having retired after twenty faithful years as a Gunners Mate. During his time in the military, he saw action in the Vietnam Era and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was a retired electrician and was of the Roman Catholic faith. He was also an avid outdoorsman who dearly loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving are: two sons, Andrew Joseph Carden, III and his wife Melissa and Anthony Louis Carden and his wife Alexandra both of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Annabelle Lee Carden and Anthony Logan Carden; a niece Tina Carden; a nephew, Paul Carden and his wife Barbara Renee; and a great niece, Whitney Carden. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Carden; and two sisters, Joan Martin and Joyce Contrisciani.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pennsylvania.