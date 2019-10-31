Youngsters can hunt with deputies, deadline Friday

Bucks and Badges, the first annual Colleton County Sheriff’s Office youth hunt will be Saturday Nov. 16.

Sheriff R.A. Strickland, accompanied by deputies from the sheriff’s office, will guide a selected number of children to participate in this hunting event. Children will be educated on the importance of gun safety, as well as refreshed on proper handling of a firearm to ensure the safeness of all parties. They will be taken to a specific plantation to fulfill their deer hunting tags.

Parents of children interested in partaking in a youth hunt with the deputies may stop by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office front lobby and pick up an application. Deadline for applications to be turned in by 5 p.m. on Friday Nov. 1.

All children who wish to participate are required to have completed the Hunter Education Course. Children must be between 10-15 years old.

For additional information, call (843) 549-2211 ext. 2021 and ask to speak to Shalane Lowes or email slowes@colletoncounty.org.

A lottery-style selection will be made in choosing the children selected to participate, due to limited availability.