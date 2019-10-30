WSC’s gets new technical coach

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 10:54 am

Have you noticed a new face at the Walterboro Soccer Club complex? Those participating in the in-house program have. Coach Roger J. Cova Andrade is new to WSC this season.

Coach Andrade has a Barca Coach Academy certification in coaching. He also has an English FA Level 1 and 2 certification. He has a B.A. in football management, as well as an English FA Level 1 in both talent identification and safeguarding Children. Coach Roger also played soccer professionally in Venezuela for five years.

The Walterboro Soccer Club decided to take steps to enhance the development of its in-house soccer players in the spring of 2018. The club brought in a specialized development coach to help assess the technical skills of the in-house players, as well as make sure they were being adequately developed. Technical development is already an important part of the academy and select (travel) programs at the club, so WSC chose to focus the attention on the in-house program.

Just three seasons after implementation, positive changes in development have already been noticed.

There’s never been a better time to join the Walterboro Soccer Club. Not only are programs available year-round, the club is actively involved in community events and outreaches. Registration for the in-house spring season will open in February and evaluations for the travel program will take place mid-May.

Follow Walterboro Soccer Club on Facebook and join the soccer movement!