Wrong-way driver killed in crash

A man driving south in the northbound lanes of I-95 died the afternoon of Oct. 30 when he slammed head onto another motorist.

Members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were already racing to the section of the interstate near the Colleton County-Dorchester County line in response to multiple calls from northbound motorists.

Two northbound truck drivers stopped their rigs near I-95 mile-post 65, attempting to block both lanes to the advancing motorist.

The man stopped his vehicle and the truck drivers got out of their cabs, one approaching the motorist to secure the man’s car keys.

The man, driving a 2004 BMW, began driving toward the median. He reportedly narrowly missed one of the truck drivers and struck a glancing blow to one of the trucks as he made his way onto the grass and got around the trucks to continue.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol at approximately 3:35 p.m., the motorist, who had been on the median, re-entered the roadway and struck a northbound 1998 Toyota head-on.

The driver of the BMW, trapped in his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said the driver was pronounced dead from multiple trauma and an autopsy has been ordered.

Efforts so far to notify the man’s next-of-kin have been unsuccessful. The man was not carrying any identification and officials from another South Carolina county were sent to a home address that might be connected to the deceased driver, but no one was at the residence to provide information.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said traffic in the northbound lanes backed up for approximately nine miles as the crash closed both lanes for approximately one hour.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff Office established a detour on S.C. 15 to reroute interstate travelers around the crash site.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.