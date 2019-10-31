WPD’s costumed crusaders in town

Lucas Street between Hampton and Carn streets was clogged with motor vehicles and super heroes on the evening of Oct 25.

The Walterboro Police Department took over the one city block of pavement to host “Trick or Treat Drive Through With Your Heroes in Blue” from 6-8 p.m.

Police officers, dressed as their favorite superhero, were out to distribute Halloween treats and a flashlight to all the youngsters. “We had a great event with an even greater turnout than we expected,” said Public Information Officer Lt. Amye Stivender, who spent the night as Wonder Woman.

Police Chief Wade Marvin donned the guise of Iron Man, Deputy Chief Kevin Martin became Spiderman, Capt. Theron Grant transformed himself into the Black Panther and Lt. Kevin Kinard went with Superman. “We had approximately 98 cars come through the event and we gave out 254 flashlights/glow necklaces for children to use on Halloween,” Stivender said. “The flashlights were a great giveaway and something the children could use on Halloween with their costumes, as they had an attached string to make them necklaces.”

The event was funded through the Community Service Division at the Police Department.

“We decided to host the event prior to Halloween so we could give out the safety items for children to use on Halloween,” Stivender said. Also, “having our event early allowed us to have extra officers available for Halloween.