Workshop on clearing your name this Saturday
by The Press and Standard | October 3, 2019 12:18 pm
A CRIMINAL RECORD EXPUNGEMENT WORKSHOP will be held October 5 from 9-10 a.m. at the Ray T. Johnson/CTS Building, 229 Gruber St. Discussion will include how to clear your name, employment opportunities, loans and grants, housing qualification, restoration of gun rights, adoption rights, special licenses, etc. “Breaking the Chains” is sponsored by Art Williams. Admission is free.
