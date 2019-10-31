Why jack o’lanterns?

People have been making jack o’lanterns at Halloween for centuries.

The tradition originated from an Irish myth about a man named “Stingy Jack.” According to the story, Stingy Jack invited the Devil to have a drink. Stingy Jack didn’t want to pay, so he convinced the Devil to turn himself into a coin that Jack could use to buy their drinks.

The Devil did, but Jack decided to keep the money and put it in his pocket next to a silver cross so that the Devil couldn’t change himself back. Jack eventually freed the Devil — with the condition that he not bother Jack for one year.

The next year, Jack again tricked the Devil into climbing into a tree. While he was up there, Jack carved a sign of the cross into the tree’s bark so that the Devil couldn’t come down until he promised Jack not to bother him for 10 more years.

Soon after, Jack died, but God wouldn’t allow such a bad person into heaven. The Devil, upset by Jack’s tricks, wouldn’t allow Jack into ****. He sent Jack off in the night with only a burning coal for light. Jack put the coal into a carved-out turnip, and his ghost still roams the earth. The Irish called him “Jack of the Lantern,” and then, “Jack O’Lantern.”

In Ireland, Scotland, and England people began carving scary faces into turnips, beets or potatoes that they placed in windows or near doors to frighten away Stingy Jack.

Immigrants brought the jack o’lantern tradition with them when they came to the United States. They soon found that pumpkins, a fruit native to America, make perfect jack o’lanterns.