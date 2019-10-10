When your number comes up

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:35 am

Local man wins $130,000 in Pick 4 lottery.

There is a Colleton County man with a certifiable lucky number.

He likes either 2, 22 or 2222.

Before the Sept. 28 South Carolina Lottery Commission’s Pick 4 game, the man walked into the Stop N Go Corner Store at 300 N. Jefferies Blvd. ready to play.

He purchased 25 one-dollar Pick 4 tickets and two 50-cent Pick 4 tickets. Each of his tickets carried the same 2-2-2-2.

Store employee Sai Patel said the man has been a regular customer at the convenience store for the last couple of months, routinely stopping in to play the lottery.

When the man came in following the Sept. 28 game, Patel said the customer “was speechless.” When the man explained what had happened, Patel said he was happy for the man with the winning numbers.

The lottery player’s affinity for the number two had paid off. He will collect a total of $130,000 from the lottery commission. Each $1 ticket will pay him $5,000; each 50-cent ticket paid $2,500.

It is not unusual for someone to play multiple Play 4 tickets with the same numbers. Near the sign taped to the Stop N Go counter that celebrates the man’s big win is a smaller sign — it celebrates a customer who hit on four Pick Four tickets.

At the counter, a customer said he had recently won on multiple Pick Four tickets. Asked if it was true, he smiled and said, “I wish.”