War Hawks finish region schedule with a win

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 10:42 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

In the final Region II-A game of the season, the Colleton Prep War Hawks defeated Charleston Collegiate 47-14 on the road Friday Oct. 25. Friday’s win assures the War Hawks (5-4, 3-1) of a round-one playoff spot, likely as the No. 3 seed behind Bethesda and Thomas Heyward. The playoffs are set to begin Friday Nov. 8 where Colleton Prep will battle a Region I-A opponent.

In first quarter action on Friday evening, Hunter Hudson scored first for the War Hawks on a three-play 12-yard touchdown (kick failed) to give Colleton Prep a 6-0 lead. Charleston Collegiate answered with their own long touchdown run (kick) to take the lead, 7-6. Grier Frank then scored on an 84-yard kick-off return (run failed) to put the Hawks on top 12-7. Frank then picked off a pass to give the War Hawks possession. The War Hawks scored twice more in the quarter on a 13-yard run by Murdaugh and a Hudson 5-yard run to end the quarter with Colleton Prep leading 27-7.

Crosby connected with Hudson on a 30-yard pass (kick failed) in the second quarter to put them ahead 33-7. After a Crosby interception, the War Hawks drove downfield on an eight-play drive where Smoak scored on a 6-yard run (Murdaugh, kick) to make it 40-7 at the half.

Charleston Collegiate scored on a long pass to open the third quarter (kick) making it 40-14. Senior Nick Harvey scored for the War Hawks from 10-yards out to cap a six-play 52-yard drive (kick) to give CPA a 47-14 lead. The game was called with four seconds left in the third quarter due to injuries and a limited roster for Charleston Collegiate.

Quarterback Jordan Crosby was 4-10 on the night for 51 yards and a touchdown. Drew Murdaugh compiled six carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Hunter Hudson recorded a big night for the War Hawks on both sides of the ball. Hudson had 11 carries for 82 yards with two touchdowns and had two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he accounted for four tackles. Riley Smoak had 10 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.

The defense had an outstanding night with seven quarterback sacks. David McMillen recorded six tackles and Jacob Breland had four tackles. Jordan Crosby, Grayson Mills and Grier Frank all had interceptions.

“I was pleased with our effort tonight,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “We got off to a slow defensive start, but we were able to settle down. I thought we did a good job of getting after their quarterback tonight. Our secondary played well with three interceptions.

“Offensively, we were able to run the football,” said Langdale. “Hunter Hudson and Riley Smoak did a great job in the game, running the football hard. Hunter had two rushing touchdowns and did a good job receiving tonight with another catch for a touchdown.

“Tonight was a good win for us,” said Langdale. “We were able to get a lot of our young players some playing time and they did a good job. It was good to wrap up region play with another win.”

Colleton Prep will host John Paul II for Senior Night on Friday Nov. 1.