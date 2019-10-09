War Hawks drop region game against Bethesda; at home Friday

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:21 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep War Hawks dropped a Region II-A contest versus Bethesda Academy 49-0 Friday Oct. 4 on the road. Colleton Prep is currently 3-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Bethesda led 35-0 at the half and increased their lead by 14 points in the third quarter.

On offense, Drew Murdaugh had 13 carries for 95 yards and Jordan Crosby compiled 33 yards on six carries.

Will Dandridge led the defense with six tackles. Jacob Breland added five tackles and Riley Smoak had five tackles and an interception.

“Tonight, was not a very good game for us,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “We were playing a very good team and we came out flat. We just cannot do that against good teams. Bethesda is a very fast team and we had trouble containing it tonight. We have to do a better job of protecting the football and controlling the clock. We just have to put this game behind us and move on to next week. I know we will come to practice next week and get prepared for next week.”

The War Hawks will host the PRTC Bowl Thursday Oct. 11 against Dorchester Academy with a 7 p.m. kick-off planned.