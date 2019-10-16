War Hawks capture third PRTC Bowl

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawks captured their third consecutive PRTC Bowl Thursday Oct. 10 when they defeated rival Dorchester Academy 32-8 at home. The War Hawks are now 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Region II-A.

Colleton Prep took a 6-0 lead with 5:05 left in first quarter following a seven-play series capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Jordan Crosby (conversion failed). Dorchester answered on the next series after starting at mid-field and completing a long pass on fourth down for a 2-yard touchdown quarterback keeper by Coby Weeks (two-point conversion) to make it 8-6. With 45 seconds remaining in the quarter, the War Hawks scored on a 28-yard run by Drew Murdaugh on fourth-down and four (conversion failed) to put CPA back on top 12-8.

In the second quarter, Colleton Prep added to their lead on a 13-yard touchdown run by Murdaugh (conversion failed) with 1:31 left before the half.

The War Hawk defense showed tenacity in the third quarter, when Dorchester threatened, driving the ball downfield for a first and goal. CPA’s defense forced a third and goal from the 2-yard line, then made two goal-line stands to take over on the 1-yard line. However, the War Hawk offense couldn’t capitalize on their field position.

The PRTC Championship Cup was in the books when Colleton Prep scored twice more in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run by Hunter Hudson (conversion failed) and a 10-yard run by Murdaugh (Hudson, run).

Quarterback Jordan Crosby had 13 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. Drew Murdaugh had 21 carries for 211 yards and scored three touchdowns. Hunter Hudson had seven carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Jacob Breland led the War Hawks with eight tackles. Noah Catterton, Hudson and Murdaugh each accounted for six tackles, and Connor Morris had two tackles and an interception.

“I thought our guys came out and played a great game tonight,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “We had a good week of practice and we were able to carry that over to the game. Our offensive line was able to control the line of scrimmage and our backs ran with a mission. We only had one pass attempt tonight and that says a lot about our offensive line’s performance. It was a good all-around effort on offense.

“Defensively, I thought our coaches put in a great game plan and the players did an outstanding job of executing it,” said Langdale. “We were flying to the ball tonight and played with a lot of effort. Our front line with Will Dandridge, Nick Harvey, Noah Catterton, Gus Warren and David McMillen did a good job of stopping the run. I have been very pleased with the growth of our secondary against the pass. Grier Frank, Connor Morris, Riley Smoak and Jordan Crosby did a good job in coverage tonight.

“I am very proud of the way the guys played tonight,” said Langdale. “When we play with the effort we had tonight, we can be a very good team.”

Colleton Prep will travel to Hilton Head Christian Friday Oct.r 18 for a non-conference game.