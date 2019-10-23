War Hawks caged by Eagles

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:06 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Colleton Prep War Hawks lost 37-14 to Hilton Head Christian Friday Oct. 18 on the road. The Hawks dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in Region II-A.

Hilton Head Christian scored first on a 25-yard touchdown pass (kick) to take a 7-0 lead. The War Hawks answered with three first downs, then fumbled to give the Eagles possession.

In second quarter action, the Eagles scored twice on touchdown passes to give them a 20-0 advantage. Colleton Prep put together a 10-play drive that ended at the 1-yard line when Hilton Head made a goal-line stand.

The Eagles scored on their fourth touchdown pass of the evening in the third quarter to give them a solid 27-0 lead. Colleton Prep threatened with an 11-play series, but were stopped on the 8-yard line.

Hilton Head Christian added a field goal in the fourth quarter to take a 30-0 lead. Colleton Prep’s Drew Murdaugh scored from 10 yards out (two-point conversion) to put Colleton Prep on the board 30-8. In that scoring series, Murdaugh ran for 50 yards, Jordan Crosby added 10 yards and Hunter Hudson tacked on another 10 yards. The Eagles scored on the ground (kick) to add to their lead 37-8.

In the final scoring of the game, a seven-play drive was capped off when Grier Frank scored on a 15-yard touchdown run (run failed) to make it 37-14. The series included three carries by Murdaugh for 36 yards.

Quarterback Jordan Crosby was 3-6 for 54 yards and compiled 82 yards on 12 carries. Drew Murdaugh had 24 carries for 202 yards and scored one touchdown. Hunter Hudson had nine carries for 51 yards, and Grier Frank added one rushing touchdown.

On defense, Hunter Hudson and Drew Murdaugh both recorded six tackles in the game. Jacob Breland had five tackles.

“We played a very good team tonight at Hilton Head Christian,” said Coach Greg Langdale. “They are one of the best teams in AA. But we hurt ourselves on offense. On our first four offensive series, we had a bad snap and two penalties that really hurt and put us in a tough situation in which we were unable to recover. We were able to regroup on our next four possessions by scoring twice and getting the other two possessions inside the 5-yard line, where we were just unable to finish. These are the things we have to clean up on offense. I was proud of our running game as we still finished the night with over 350 yards rushing, but we must limit our penalties and finish drives with points. We know what we have to work on offensively in the upcoming week.

“Defensively, we just missed too many tackles tonight,” said Langdale. “Hilton Head Christian did a good job tonight of getting players in space, and we struggled tonight to make those tackles.

“We need to come out this week and have a great week of practice,” said Langdale. “We have a big region game Friday, and we need a good week of practice to finish the conference schedule on a high note.”

The War Hawks face Northside Christian on Friday Oct. 25 on the road.