Walterboro Fire Department to celebrate Saturday

Walterboro’s fire

department is 150 years old.

In the 1869 City Council minutes, the members met in an extra session on the evening of August 24 to discuss organizing a fire department.

Present were members Burbidge, Shaffer, Driffle, E. Holmes, A. P. Holmes, and attorney Robb Campbell.

Campbell, elected as a delegate by a newly organized company of volunteer firefighters, requested funds from the City Council for “purchasing necessary implements for the use of said company in suppressing fires.”

Burbidge offered the following resolution which was adopted:

“Whereas within a short time past there have been three fires in this town, and whereas it is well-known that at these fires there were a considerable number of persons both white and colored who rendered efficient service in saving property; therefore, be it resolved that the thanks of council are due to those persons and especially to the colored men who were active and conspicuous in such efforts.”

The council voted unanimously to meet together again and decide on the amount of the funds to be given to the newly developed fire department.

By 1891, the Walterboro Fire Department was in full swing judging by a July 20, 1891 article in the Colleton News that stated: “The market bell has been placed in the cupola on the fire engine house. Hereafter, its ringing signifies ‘fire,’ and any person ringing it for any other purpose will be punished by a fine of $20.” The population then was 1600, and the department owned and operated one hand-drawn, hand-pumped engine and one hand-drawn hook and ladder truck.

November 1908 saw some growth in the department, with mains and tanks full of ten thousand gallons of water. The mains were connected to businesses and homes, but there were no hoses. That equipment was due to be purchased.

The Colleton News in February 1909 reported that a second fire department was organized, and 1,000 feet of hose was installed on the hose wagon. Two metropolitan nozzles were also purchased. The new fire chief was F. S. Dixon. Department number 1 was located in the lot of Brown Hardware Company (not Colleton Community Kitchen). Unfortunately, there was no place to house the second departments hose and reel wagon, so it was located temporarily in a horse stable. E. T. H. Shaffer donated a plot of land next to Walterboro Drug Company for which “the company may erect a wagon shed”.

September 1909 saw changes in newspapers as The Press and Standard began reporting news in the area. Mr. E. T. H. Shaffer, first assistant fire chief, gave a scathing report to the editor regarding the lack of funding by the city.

He stated that the small force of firefighters had worked on drills and been prepared to climb up trees and on roofs to put out last year’s vonLehe house fire, the Grace & Warren fire, and the Methodist Parsonage fire. During the winter months, the men had carefully checked the equipment routinely, and even performed drills that had lowered the town’s insurance rates. Shaffer was irate that the hose wagon bill was still not completely paid and that “a petition was sent in to council that latter part of the winter asking that $2.00 per month be granted each of the two fire companies for running expenses as this amount was coming out of the pockets of the firemen every month in keeping up the organization and taking care of the towns’ apparatus.”

The Press and Standard reported on April 2, 1939 that Walterboro had purchased a new fire truck that could deliver 600 gallons of water a minute from two hoses. A pump was included, as well as two foamite tanks, five hundred feet of new hose and a small backup tank. All of this cost the city $5,000.

In 1941, the new City Hall was constructed and a roadway was created to house the fire station run by Chief P. L. Lucas. He requested that no calls from curious residents be made to the firehouse, because it tied up lines, and he couldn’t call the volunteer firemen about fires.

More fire hose was purchased for the city department in September 1967. It was also reported that firemen would no longer respond to fires outside the city limits. The Press and Standard reported, “By this action, the fire truck is restricted to calls only within the corporate city limits of Walterboro.”

Walterboro purchased a new fire truck in February 1969 for the city’s volunteer fire department. It was equipped with a special aerial nozzle for fighting overhead fires, and could pump 1,000 gallons of water a minute. The new truck cost the city $26,000.

In 1977, another truck was added to the department, as well as other equipment. City Manager Tuck McConnell and Fire Chief Harry Cone commented that they were happy with the new beeper system, new hoses, water line and hydrant naps and a maintenance program.

As went by, so did the cost of the fire trucks. Walterboro City Council purchased a new truck for $135,000 to be paid for over a five-year period. This new truck was able to pump 1,250 gallons of water per minute.

Other trucks and equipment have been purchased throughout the years, such as the ladder truck in 2012 that cost $350,000, and new fire helmets that cost approximately $350 each. While the cost of fire fighting equipment has certainly increased, nothing has changed much about the men and women who choose to become firefighters.

The life of a firefighter is tough on family members. They usually work ten 24-hour shifts a month, so they miss holidays, birthdays, special events, anniversaries, and school programs. But these men and women choose to sacrifice all of this for the good of the community. Unfortunately, most people don’t even think about firefighters unless they need them.

Those who become firefighters are truly courageous. They run into danger knowing full well that something may go wrong, they study fires and how they progress and get started, and they help educate the community.

After 150 years of service, Walterboro is proud of the service and dedication of its fire department.