Walk and Wag: The view from the pool

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 3:31 pm

Riki Sheffield and her chocolate lab Levi were taking a break from Sept. 28 Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter’s annual Walk and Wag’s fundraiser held at the city’s Discovery Center parking lot on South Jefferies Boulevard.

Sheffield grabbed a folding chair near one of the water-filled kiddy pools that dotted the parking lot to give the pets a little reprieve from the warm weather. The pool was located away from the action, near where the traditional walk down East Washington Street to the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary was set to begin in a few minutes.

Levi was sitting in Sheffield’s lap and they both were watching what was going on around them — usually their eyes pointed in different directions.

Levi spotted a new canine coming up the driveway behind them — Levi, who has been with Sheffield since April of last year, shot off her lap to greet the new arrival. The sudden tug on Levi’s leash sent Sheffield and her chair backwards.

After settling back in her chair, Sheffield was asked if Levi kept her busy. “Yes, he does,” she replied.

Shortly after the toppled chair incident, Levi had a more measured response when Barry Crosby and his dog visited the watering station. Miley quickly stepped into the kiddy pool and plopped down in the cooling water.

Getting out of the pool, Crosby warned to watch out for the possibility of Miley’s shaking to shed the excess water, she didn’t.

Crosby quickly point out that Miley was not named after the singer Miley Cyrus — it seemed fairly obvious that Crosby was not a fan. “She’s named after the little town between Walterboro and Hampton.”

Crosby explained that every dog that has found a home in the Crosby household has had a name that began with the letter “M.”

Sarah Miller of FoCCAS, said the annual fundraiser amassed $6,500 for the animals of Colleton County. This year’s Walk and Wag had 56 sponsors and over 35 volunteers ensuring that the event was a success.

Jeannette Neal won the set of five sweet grass baskets made by Pearl Brown and donated by Charlie Linder (CCAS Alumni). Kim Balkon Fox took home the $250 Visa card donated by Treasure Chest Gold, and Lessie Snead and Dana Cheney won the drawing for the USC Salkehatchie Women’s Basketball tickets.

In addition to the 45 family pets and 125 people attending the fundraiser, Colleton County Animal Services brought adoptable dogs to the event. “They had a great time and even went on the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary walk,” Miller said.