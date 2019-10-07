Veterans encouraged to apply for Cowden Plantation deer hunts
by The Press and Standard | October 7, 2019 4:04 pm
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and Cowden Plantation near Jackson are offering their thanks and appreciation to our military (active, retired, reserved, disabled) in memory of Spc. Thomas Caughman by hosting two free deer hunts on Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.
Successful applicants will have lunch before the hunt, as well as the opportunity to tour the Jarrett Rifles Gun Shop and Museum.
For those interested in attending one of the hunts, please fill out an application (PDF file) and e-mail it to SCDNR Lt. Ben Thomas. SCDNR will be accepting applications for each hunt until Oct. 30. Once the application process is completed, the applications will be placed into a drawing for the hunts. If your application is drawn, you will receive a confirmation email with further details about the hunt.
comments » 2
Comment by Keenan wilcox
October 7, 2019 at 4:52 pm
Thank you so much for the opportunity!
Comment by Kevin Dooling
October 7, 2019 at 6:10 pm
Looking for an email address for Lt Thomas, any way you can help me out?
