Veterans encouraged to apply for Cowden Plantation deer hunts

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and Cowden Plantation near Jackson are offering their thanks and appreciation to our military (active, retired, reserved, disabled) in memory of Spc. Thomas Caughman by hosting two free deer hunts on Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.

Successful applicants will have lunch before the hunt, as well as the opportunity to tour the Jarrett Rifles Gun Shop and Museum.

For those interested in attending one of the hunts, please fill out an application (PDF file) and e-mail it to SCDNR Lt. Ben Thomas. SCDNR will be accepting applications for each hunt until Oct. 30. Once the application process is completed, the applications will be placed into a drawing for the hunts. If your application is drawn, you will receive a confirmation email with further details about the hunt.