Venture Park tenant receives incentive from county council

County council members approved an economic development incentive package with a new company that will become the first tenant of Colleton Venture Park.

In September, it was announced that Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina would invest more than $2.5 million for the purchase of approximately 22 acres of land, construction of a building and equipment and machinery purchases for the manufacture of precast hollowcore beams, columns and precast stairs at the new facility to be located at 25 Colleton Venture Park. The plant will be located off Industrial Road, behind the Saralaflex building.

In addition to the investment of approximately $2.5 million, the company also anticipates creating 55 new jobs.

Council gave its final approval to the fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and company at the Oct. 1 meeting after conducting a public hearing on the measure.

• A first reading was given to an ordinance that would provide the Walterboro with an easement through county-owned property at 113 Mable T. Willis Boulevard.

The ordinance, still being prepared, would give the city an access easement to the location where Walterboro is planning to install a new water well to improve water supply for the businesses, homes and motels located in the portion of Sniders Highway near the I-95 exit.

• A resolution containing amendments to the Colleton County Safety Policy was approved. The amendments concern the county’s safety and accident prevention program.

• The establishment of an account to cover the revenue and expenditures from a South Carolina Office of Attorney General’s Violence Against Women Act Grant totaling $279,934 was approved by council.

The funds will be used by the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office to cover the costs of the office’s Violence Against Women Prosecution Team. County council was required to approve the resolution because the Colleton County Finance Department handles the solicitor office’s finances.

• A resolution providing the matching funds for a PARD grant for recreational improvements and a joint use agreement between the county and Neyles Community Center was approved.

During the Sept. 16 meeting of the Colleton County Legislative Delegation, it was announced that a PARD grant totaling $29,600 had been awarded to the county.

The grant will provide $14,800 for playground equipment and picnic tables at the Neyles Community Center and $14,800 for playground equipment at Green Park.

The county will be required to provide a matching grant of $7,400 and will handle all the grant paperwork and manage the financing.

• Council members approved establishment of a 2020 Colleton County Complete Count Committee, which will work to assured local participation in the 2020 U.S. Census. The city of Walterboro has also approved establishing its own Complete Count Committee.

• The council clerk was authorized to seek applicants for a vacancy on the Colleton Memorial Library Board.