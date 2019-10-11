Utsey named ACTL fellow

Bert G. “Skip” Utsey, III has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

The special induction ceremony at which Utsey became a fellow took place before an audience of 807 during the recent induction ceremony at the 2019 annual meeting of the College in Vancouver, British Columbia. The meeting had a total attendance of 950.

Founded in 1950, the college is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for fellowship.

Membership in the college cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada.

Utsey is a partner in the firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, PA (www.pmped.com) and has been practicing in Charleston and Walterboro for 32 years. He is a member of the American Association for Justice and Vice president of the South Carolina Association for Justice. He is an alumnus of The College of Charleston and The University of South Carolina School of Law.