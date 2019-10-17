Two wrecks at same time, same place

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:23 pm

Two accidents occurred almost simultaneously at the intersection of Jefferies (Highway 15) and Robertson boulevards.

The first accident happened at the stoplight on Jefferies between South State Bank and Walgeens. One car rear-ended another. An ambulance was called as law enforcement arrived.

At the stoplight on Robertson between the Shell station and Walgreens, the driver of a truck with license plates from Georgia was approaching the stoplight when he saw the accident across the street on Jefferies. He inadvertently crashed into the back of an Enterprise Rental car driven by a Colleton resident. No ambulance was called at the second accident location.

The ambulance, however, approached the intersection and unknowingly went to the accident on Robertson, only to be sent to the wreck across the road on Jefferies.

Officers arriving at the new accident then sent for an ambulance to respond to the new location, but there were no serious injuries there … except to the Enterprise rental car. It was total loss.