Two arrested in church break-in

Two Walterboro men were arrested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an Oct. 20 break-in of The Holy Temple Church at 4461 Jefferies Hwy.

Tyler B. Toombs, 22, and Andrew Corely, 20, both of Walterboro, were arrested on charges of third-degree burglary.

The arrest warrants were sought, according to the arrest affidavit, based on a witness statement and a self-incriminating statement reportedly made by one of the suspects.

The affidavit does not state if anything was taken from the church.