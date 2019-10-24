Two arrested in church break-in
by The Press and Standard | October 24, 2019 8:02 am
Two Walterboro men were arrested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an Oct. 20 break-in of The Holy Temple Church at 4461 Jefferies Hwy.
Tyler B. Toombs, 22, and Andrew Corely, 20, both of Walterboro, were arrested on charges of third-degree burglary.
The arrest warrants were sought, according to the arrest affidavit, based on a witness statement and a self-incriminating statement reportedly made by one of the suspects.
The affidavit does not state if anything was taken from the church.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.