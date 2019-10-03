Trying out the new paper-based voting system first-hand

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 3:01 pm

By VICKI BROWN

vbrown@lowcountry.com

I have had a hate/hate relationship with machinery since I was 15 years old and working my first job at Dolphin Car Wash in Sumter.

I had worked for one month when the management moved out the old cast iron cash register that had been around since 1920 and brought in an electric register. My first time using it I rang up one million dollars and promptly broke the machine. I can still see my boss’ face to this day. That was in 1974.

So, I heard about the new voting machines and went to face them with fear and trepidation. But I wanted to be of assistance to others who may or may not have had good experiences with machinery in the past, so I volunteered to try it out and report my findings.

Upon introduction to the new Paper-Based Voting System, I was pleasantly surprised. It was very user friendly. Once Angela Upchurch, director of Voter Registrations and Elections, explained the process to me, I was in and out in no time.

In order to make the situation easier for future voters, here are the simple steps to follow when you vote in the next election:

First, a poll worker will hand you a long blank ballot. Take this to the machine, where a picture on the screen will demonstrate how to insert the ballot. Once inserted, the candidates will appear and you can begin touching the screen to make your selection.

Second, as you make selections that are checked and highlighted, at the bottom of the screen you will see the word NEXT. You will continue making your selections until the last screen, which allows you to review your choices.

Third, review your selections carefully. If you forgot to make a selection, the machine will let you know, and you can make the appropriate changes. When satisfied, you will once again choose NEXT.

Fourth, your last choice will be to PRINT CARD. Your printed ballot will be returned to you by the machine. You can read it carefully and check for errors. If you do find an error, let a poll worker know so that they can void the ballot.

Last, you and your ballot will go to a small scanner. The screen will show you where to insert the ballot. Once you insert it, your voting is complete and the screen will tell you that your ballot has been counted.

The new machines create a paper record of every ballot cast in order to verify results. This is much more secure than the older machines.

A remarkable function of the paper voting is that it is accessible for all voters. The machines feature audio ballots and headphones, Braille and multiple options for handicapped individuals.

For more information, visit scVOTES.org and see brochures on the new Paper-Based Voting System. You can follow scvotes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Remember, if I can vote successfully on the new Paper-Based machines, then anyone can.