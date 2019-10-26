Tractor vs. river cruise | Column

For a while now, I’ve been daydreaming about a European river cruise.

I’m not a big fan of ocean cruises. I get seasick; I seldom gamble; and I for sure don’t start drinking ****** Marys at 8 a.m.

Simply flying to Paris or Rome would be dreamy, too, but Widdle’s not down with it. He doesn’t mind flying, but he does mind terrorists, real or imagined. (In all fairness, my brother, a 33-year employee of a major airline, hasn’t flown internationally in 10 years for just that reason.)

Anyway, when ads for river cruises began popping up in my Facebook feed for no reason, I was A) reminded of why I don’t get on FB much lately, and B) intrigued. Luxurious Rhine cruises! Four countries in eight days! Guided excursions! Medieval villages, museums, ruined castles, cuckoo clocks!

I started checking it out: I played with booking dates and airfares, cabin sizes and day trips. Pretty soon I was imagining us sipping Rhine wine on the Rhine.

One night, I shared it all with Widdle.

“I have this plan,” I said breathlessly.

“Oh, Lord,” he said, and paused the 1,549th episode of “House of Cards.” (It just felt like that many; we’ve been grimly watching it for three months. After that much time we can’t quit now, but with 11 episodes to go, we’re ready to see the end of the Underwoods. I hope he and Stamper choke each other in the Oval, but that’s just me.)

Widdle was looking at me expectantly. I blurted, “River cruise, four countries in eight days, old Vienna, the Danube, crumbling ruins, sauerkraut…. Doesn’t that sound like fun?”

“Hmmm,” he said. “That sounds safe. And fun.” He paused. “Prices?”

I told him. His eyebrows shot up almost to his hairline.

“You know,” he said, “We really need to be saying for retirement.”

“I’ve been saving since I was 15,” I said. “Let’s live a little! If I die tonight, the only magnet I have from a foreign country is Canada. And the Bahamas, which doesn’t count and you know it.”

“Let’s be practical,” Widdle wheedled. “The trip would be great — a few years from now. We just need to be sensible and plan for the future.”

“Okay,” I said glumly. “I get it,” because I did. Widdle has a business degree and is very shrewd with finances. He was right. In fact, he had me rethinking my reckless decision to buy new bath towels.

So there we left it … until a week later, when guess what happened?

Widdle bought a tractor.

It’s big. It’s blue. It’s shiny. And it sticks in my throat like a fish bone.

“It was a great deal,” he said. “It has a front-end loader and only 1,356 hours on it,” which is apparently just 20 minutes in dog years.

It looks nothing like a romantic European river cruise, but cost exactly the same amount.

“I thought we were saving for retirement,” I said, in a tone that was not mild.

He paused; you could see the gears turning in his mind.

Then…. “This is a TOOL,” he said. “I can move trees, dig holes, fill holes, pick up heavy objects I can’t lift, like cinder blocks and tires.”

“Because we have so many cinder blocks and tires lying around,” I said. “You’d rather dig holes than go on a romantic vacation with me. Yay, us.”

I got over it, of course, because what else can I do, pout forever?

Actually, I can. And it doesn’t cost a cent.

Julie R. Smith can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.